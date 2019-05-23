UPDATE: University Hospital lockdown lifted

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - A spokesperson for University Hospital in Augusta confirmed that the hospital was placed on a controlled lockdown Thursday morning.
The lockdown was put into place as standard procedure during the termination of an employee to ensure the safety of all employees, staff, and visitors.
The spokesperson added that at that time the hospital was monitoring entrances because of a potentially disgruntled former employee.
It is unclear which employee was terminated.
University Hospital tells FOX 54 that the lockdown was lifted around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.