Two men wanted for questioning in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the identity of two unknown men who are wanted for questioning.
Authorities say that the two pictured subjects are wanted for questioning in reference to a theft by shoplifting that occurred on May, 2 at Best Buy, 3667 Walton Way Ext.
The unknown men were seen leaving Best Buy in the vehicle pictured below:
Any information concerning these subjects, contact Deputy James Price (706) 821-1056 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.