UPDATE: One man pronounced dead after Magnolia Park Apartments shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Corner’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday afternoon. 24-year-old, Sanquan Sims was pronounced dead around 8:11 P.M. after being transported to the hospital.
Sims was involved in a shooting which left him wounded earlier at Magnolia Parks Apartments on the 2100 Block of Vandivere Rd.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with FOX 54 that they are actively on the scene investigating a shooting at Magnolia Park Apartments on Vandivere Rd.
Authorities say that one male was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Magnolia Park Apartments.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Sims will be transported to the GBI Atlanta Lab for an autopsy. At this time there are no further updates. This investigation is ongoing.
