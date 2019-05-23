Man wanted for allegedly stealing over $800 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly shoplifted over $800 worth of merchandise from the Kohl’s department store in Evans.
According to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Tyler Bultman, the man entered the store between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Bultman added that once the man selected the items that he stole, he ran out of the front door and met a dark colored van that pulled up to the front door of the store.
The van came to a stop, the driver opened the front passenger door, and once the suspect entered the vehicle, it drove out of the parking lot, traveling towards Belk.
If you have any information, contact Investigator Tyler Bultman at 706-541-1044.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.