Doctor’s Hospital hosts first Trauma Survivors Day

Williams spent almost 30 days in the hospital after a car accident left her with multiple broken bones, including her hip, pelvis and multiple ribs, and a punctured lung. The accident happened in October of 2017. In the year and a half since it happened, a lot has changed. Dr. Hogan said, “She walked down the aisle, she weaned herself off pain medicine, and she’s leading a very successful life.” Williams added, “You know, just having your normal aches and pains that I’ll have for the rest of my life, but nothing beats living, so as long as I can do that, I’m good. “