Aiken County Animal Shelter offering free kitten rescue kits

If you find a kitten or kittens, be sure they are orphans before attempting to rescue them. Kittens have a much better chance of surviving with their mother’s milk and care. If mom is there, leave the kittens where they are (unless they are in immediate danger – in which case, you should move them to a safe, outdoor space), until the kittens are two pounds or eight weeks old. To help the mom, you can put out food and shelter nearby (not right next to the kittens because you don’t want to attract potential predators) to help her. If mom is gone and does not return or is found deceased, you should foster the kittens or find someone who is willing to foster, until they are at least two pounds.