Aiken County Animal Shelter offering free kitten rescue kits

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Kitten season is starting and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) and the Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) can provide citizens with resources and guidance if they find a lone kitten or litter of kittens on their property or in their neighborhood.
The peak period of kitten births could continue into November. The shelter is looking for foster volunteers to care for and nurture feline infants until they’re mature and healthy enough to be adopted.
The Shelter and FOTAS are providing people who find kittens with free rescue and foster kits.
All kitten kits include:
· Litter box and litter
· Towel
· Rice bag/instructions
· Syringes
· Dawn liquid soap/bathing instructions
· Emergency kit/instructions
· Weaning instructions
· Toys
Bottle kitten kits also include (for kittens 1-4 weeks old):
· Bottle
· Formula
· Bottle feeding instructions
· Wet food
Weaned kitten kits also include (for kittens 5-10 weeks old):
· Wet food
· Purina Kitten Chow
The County Animal Shelter has many kittens in foster homes already – most of these are babies who need to be bottle fed and nurtured as they grow stronger and mature enough to be adopted. Kittens at the shelter are usually 8 weeks old before becoming available for forever homes.
If you feel kittens are in danger and in need of rescue, you should be prepared to take care of the kittens for a minimum of two weeks for the around the clock care.
If you find a kitten or kittens, be sure they are orphans before attempting to rescue them. Kittens have a much better chance of surviving with their mother’s milk and care. If mom is there, leave the kittens where they are (unless they are in immediate danger – in which case, you should move them to a safe, outdoor space), until the kittens are two pounds or eight weeks old. To help the mom, you can put out food and shelter nearby (not right next to the kittens because you don’t want to attract potential predators) to help her. If mom is gone and does not return or is found deceased, you should foster the kittens or find someone who is willing to foster, until they are at least two pounds.
