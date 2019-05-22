One person shot and injured in shooting on Windsor Spring Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 54 that one person was shot and injured in a shooting on Windsor Spring Rd.
Authorities say that on Tuesday, May 21 around 8:45 p.m., deputies responded to a call at Richmond Villas (3551 Windsor Spring Rd.) where a 27-year-old man was shot in the breezeway of building 2.
The victim suffered 2 gunshot wounds - one to his lower back and one to his left arm. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.
Per authorities, no suspects have been identified. This story is developing and FOX 54 will provide information as it is made available.
