Man wanted for rape and exploitation of a disabled adult

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Police are looking for a man who they say had inappropriate contact with a disabled adult.
62-year-old Elbert Butler is wanted for rape and exploitation of a disabled adult. The alleged incident happened on May 21.
Butler is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
If you have any information on this suspect, please contact Inv. Bale (706) 821-1454, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.
