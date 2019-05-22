Man wanted for rape and exploitation of a disabled adult

Man wanted for rape and exploitation of a disabled adult
Elbert Butler (Source: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office)
By Pierce Legeion | May 22, 2019 at 9:26 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 9:29 AM

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Police are looking for a man who they say had inappropriate contact with a disabled adult.

62-year-old Elbert Butler is wanted for rape and exploitation of a disabled adult. The alleged incident happened on May 21.

Butler is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information on this suspect, please contact Inv. Bale (706) 821-1454, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

