Heated discussion in Commission about Augusta ambulance contract

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A heated discussion about the ambulance service contract between the City of Augusta and Gold Cross was a major highlight of Tuesday’s Commission meeting.
If the city engages in a contract with Gold Cross, the ambulance company is willing to give up the EMS zone for a subsidy. That would lower residents “show up” and transportation rates.
The discussion of Augusta’s ambulance provider has been an ongoing conflict for many years. District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom thinks it’s time for both sides to agree on a deal and move forward. “We just gotta get to the table and work it out and realize that Gold Cross has invested in this community millions of dollars. They’re the best service in this town. And we need to make sure we’re helping the citizens.”
Mayor Hardie Davis says there are substantial revisions to a contract both parties agreed upon. However, an attorney for Gold Cross says he’s unaware of those revisions. The topic will be brought up again at the next full commission meeting.
