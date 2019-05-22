Design group presents Savannah River whitewater project

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The McLaughlin Whitewater Design Group presented its design and concept study for a whitewater project on the Savannah River at Tuesday’s Commission meeting.
The City of Augusta paid the company $40,000 for engineers to look into an alternative to the Army Corps of Engineers plans to replace the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam with a rock weir. The firm’s proposed plans include a 36-mile recreational corridor that could incorporate other local dams. Mayor Hardie Davis and commissioners, though, say that plan is missing crucial details, such as how much that project will cost taxpayers and whether it follows NOAA’s regulations.
“I know the decision wasn’t going to be made about Whitewater today, because right now we’re concentrating on saving the pool and protecting our pool. That is the most important thing to Augusta right now. So, one of the things I was really disappointed in is not having any figures to go by to compare with what the corp has shown us,” says District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett.
Richard McLaughlin works with Merrick & Company, which just recently acquired McLaughlin Whitewater Design Group. “That’s what everybody always wants to know. And unfortunately, that takes a lot of work to figure out. We can say what other courses have cost, but they vary a whole bunch."
The firm says the project wont work unless it’s integrated into the Corp of Engineer’s plan. Some commissioners say they’re interested in the whitewater design but want to see what will happen with the Corp of Engineers before moving forward.
