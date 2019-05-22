Dangerous stretch of road at Augusta Regional Airport a concern for Commissioners

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A dangerous 1.4-mile stretch along Doug Barnard Pkwy. is a concern for both city leaders and airport executives.
The engineering department also says 7,00 vehicles day travel on that section of the road each day and many commercial vehicles use it. That’s problematic because speeding is a major issue on that road. Engineers say at least 3 crashes have happened there within the past 2 years.
District 4 Commissioner Sammie Sias says Augusta Regional Airport’s south gate needs to be fixed immediately. “Augusta is growing and our airport is growing, so we have to improve along with it. We have much more traffic in Augusta now, so that’s why we have to do road improvements. Out at the airport, we have much more traffic through that particular gate. That is no longer a service gate. It is a standard gate for the south end of the airport.”
Commissioners voted against spending $120,000 to install a left-turn lane as a temporary solution. Commissioner Sias says he intends to bring the issue up again at the next committee meeting.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.