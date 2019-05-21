Richmond County BOE holds public hearings on proposed 2019-2020 budget

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Richmond County Schools Superintendent Dr. Angela Pringle presented a proposed budget for the 2019-2020 school year to the Richmond County Board of Education on May 7.
Now, the public is invited to share their opinions on the proposed budget in a series of hearings.
The first public hearing will be held Tuesday, May 21 at 5:00 p.m. and the second public hearing will be held Tuesday, Jun. 11 at 3:30 p.m. in the Boardroom Auditorium at the Richmond County School System Central Office Building at 864 Broad St. in Augusta.
The budget will be considered for final approval at the regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday, Jun. 11 at 4:00 p.m.
