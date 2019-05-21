IHOP selling $1 pancakes Tuesday to benefit children of fallen service members

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - IHOP is serving up $1 pancakes nationwide Tuesday as part of National Military Appreciation Month.
Customers can get an entire short stack of original buttermilk pancakes for just a dollar from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the full dollar going to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.
According to the Foundation, their mission is to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.
IHOP aims to contribute 1-million dollars to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.
The deal is dine-in only and limited to one short stack per person.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.