Attorney says Hooters shooting suspect called deputies: ‘I shot someone’

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Two women are behind bars Monday for a shooting inside a Richmond County restaurant that injured 2 people. A bond hearing was held Monday afternoon for one of the suspects.
Lataisha Hill is incarcerated at the Charlie B. Webster Detention Center. She’s one of the women arrested for shooting 2 people inside Hooters on Washington Rd. Sunday night and investigators say she pulled the trigger. A judge denied Hill bond at her court appearance the following say, saying she is a danger to the community.
“When they arrived, there was a large altercation going on and when they were finally able to break up the altercation and restore the peace they learned 2 people had been shot,” says Assistant District Attorney Gregory Mark.
Meanwhile, frightened employees inside the restaurant looked to dispatchers for help. FOX 54 obtained the 911 call made moments after the shooting.
Investigators believe Hill pulled out a 9 mm and fired it once during an argument with another at around 8:45 Sunday night. The victims were treated at a local hospital for injuries to the leg. Hill and a second woman, Aishah Shahiid, were both detained at the scene. Both Hill and Shahiid are now facing 2 counts of aggravated assault and one weapons charge each.
According to investigators, it’s Hill’s voice on the 911 recording saying she’d shot someone. In court, her attorney didn’t deny that. “My client did make a statement to the police, she stayed on scene. She actually called 911," said Hill’s attorney, Keith Johnson.
Johnson said she pulled her weapon in self defense. “She aimed at the legs, it was in self-defense. She was there enjoying a meal when about 20 or so people came to essentially assault her. We do understand that this case does involve someone being shot but we do understand the law of stand your ground, as well. She’s not a flight risk because the ultimate time to leave would have been immediately after, during the melee.”
Assistant District Attorney Gregory Mark said there are indications that there may be additional threats to the victims. FOX 54 has learned more arrests could be pending.
In the police report, investigators say another woman can seen on surveillance video with an AK-47. Based on the report, it’s not clear what she’s doing but investigators say she’s not currently facing charges.
Hooters released a statement Monday.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.