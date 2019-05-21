Attorney says Hooters shooting suspect called deputies: ‘I shot someone’

The safety and well-being of our guests and employees is always our top priority. Unfortunately, unforeseen incidents do happen. Immediately following the incident on Sunday evening, local authorities arrived on the scene and the restaurant’s general manager closed the location, on Washington Road in Augusta, out of an abundance of caution. Additionally, members of Hooters employee assistance program visited the restaurant today to ensure staff members received appropriate support. We have been in contact with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to offer support for this ongoing investigation, and we again want to thank all the local authorities for their prompt response.

Hooters of America