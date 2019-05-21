Attorney says Hooters shooting suspect called deputies: ‘I shot someone’

Lataisha Hill and Aishah Shahiid
By Jasmine Anderson | May 20, 2019 at 9:03 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 1:03 AM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Two women are behind bars Monday for a shooting inside a Richmond County restaurant that injured 2 people. A bond hearing was held Monday afternoon for one of the suspects.

Lataisha Hill is incarcerated at the Charlie B. Webster Detention Center. She’s one of the women arrested for shooting 2 people inside Hooters on Washington Rd. Sunday night and investigators say she pulled the trigger. A judge denied Hill bond at her court appearance the following say, saying she is a danger to the community.

“When they arrived, there was a large altercation going on and when they were finally able to break up the altercation and restore the peace they learned 2 people had been shot,” says Assistant District Attorney Gregory Mark.

Meanwhile, frightened employees inside the restaurant looked to dispatchers for help. FOX 54 obtained the 911 call made moments after the shooting.

We need an ambulance at Hooters on Washington Rd. Somebody done been shot.
911 audio

Investigators believe Hill pulled out a 9 mm and fired it once during an argument with another at around 8:45 Sunday night. The victims were treated at a local hospital for injuries to the leg. Hill and a second woman, Aishah Shahiid, were both detained at the scene. Both Hill and Shahiid are now facing 2 counts of aggravated assault and one weapons charge each.

Hey, I just shot somebody. I’m at Hooters.
911 audio

According to investigators, it’s Hill’s voice on the 911 recording saying she’d shot someone. In court, her attorney didn’t deny that. “My client did make a statement to the police, she stayed on scene. She actually called 911," said Hill’s attorney, Keith Johnson.

Johnson said she pulled her weapon in self defense. “She aimed at the legs, it was in self-defense. She was there enjoying a meal when about 20 or so people came to essentially assault her. We do understand that this case does involve someone being shot but we do understand the law of stand your ground, as well. She’s not a flight risk because the ultimate time to leave would have been immediately after, during the melee.”

Assistant District Attorney Gregory Mark said there are indications that there may be additional threats to the victims. FOX 54 has learned more arrests could be pending.

In the police report, investigators say another woman can seen on surveillance video with an AK-47. Based on the report, it’s not clear what she’s doing but investigators say she’s not currently facing charges.

Hooters released a statement Monday.

The safety and well-being of our guests and employees is always our top priority. Unfortunately, unforeseen incidents do happen. Immediately following the incident on Sunday evening, local authorities arrived on the scene and the restaurant’s general manager closed the location, on Washington Road in Augusta, out of an abundance of caution. Additionally, members of Hooters employee assistance program visited the restaurant today to ensure staff members received appropriate support. We have been in contact with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to offer support for this ongoing investigation, and we again want to thank all the local authorities for their prompt response.
Hooters of America

