Augusta man arrested for allegedly molesting 12-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl.
19-year-old Monteco Rodriques Freeman was arrested on May 19 and charged with aggravated child molestation.
According to a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report, on May 18, Richmond County deputies met with the victim and an adult complainant.
According to the report, they told deputies that Monteco Rodriques Freeman had molested the girl at the complainant’s home.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.