Augusta Commission to finally see results of whitewater study

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Augusta Commission will meet for their weekly meeting Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.
On the agenda: a presentation from McLaughlin Whitewater Design Group on the city-commissioned Design and Concept Study for the Whitewater/Savannah River Project. The study was commissioned to look into an alternative to the Army Corps of Engineers plans to replace the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam with a rock weir.
The Commission is also expected to approve tasking the Recreation Department Interim Director and Special Events Coordinator with coordinating with the Miller Theater to hold a two-day James Brown Birthday Event for 2020. The pair is expected to report their recommendations in 60-90 days.
The group is also expected to approve installing a left turn lane at an estimated cost of $120,000 as a temporary solution to improve a dangerous entrance to the Augusta Regional Airport.
They’ll also discuss the ambulance service contract between Augusta and Gold Cross Ambulance Service.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.