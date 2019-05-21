Amber alert test set for May 24

The 37th National Missing Children’s Day observance reminds parents, guardians, and other family members and friends that there are things they can do to keep their children safe. In honor of Missing Children’s Day, SLED is promoting an FBI-developed application called FBI Child ID, a secure tool that quickly assists police in locating a missing child. Child ID allows parents to electronically store photos and other vital information about their children – such as height, weight, hair color and eye color – that they can access immediately and share with police. The information is stored on the phone, and is not released to anyone until parents send it to the authorities. The free app is available for iPhones and Androids.