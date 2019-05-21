Aiken Center for the Arts to host Art and Music Camp for special needs children

AIKEN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Aiken Center for the Arts in partnership with the Aiken Performing Arts will be hosting an art and music camp for special needs children.
The program first began in June of 2017, and offers a creative and artistic outlet for children with traumatic brain injuries, cerebral palsy, or other physical and developmental disabilities in Aiken County.
Carter Boucher, an artist in residence and master arts instructor for the Arts Access South Carolina, will teach this years camp. “I would urge parents to sign their children up even if you don’t think they will participate,” Boucher said. “We have seen children who are nonverbal singing songs and others who usually don’t participate taking the lead on projects. These camps are fun but they also are helpful to these children.”
For more information and to registrar you can visit the Aiken Center for the Arts website or call the Aiken Center for the Arts at 803-641-9094.
Classes will begin Monday, June 10 and last until Friday, June 14. There is currently no application deadline and free admission is granted to all eligible campers.
