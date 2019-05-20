UPDATE: Third woman arrested in shooting at Augusta Hooters

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - On Tuesday, May 21 a third woman turned herself into the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the shooting the occurred on Sunday May 19 at an Augusta restaurant.
Dechanta Benning, 28-years-old turned herself into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. She is being charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, May 19 around 8:43 p.m. deputies responded to a call at the Hooters Restaurant at 2834 Washington Rd. in reference to a shooting.
At the time of arrival deputies found that a large altercation had occurred in the foyer of the restaurant and at least one person was injured. Thirty-one-year-old Crystal Merriweather sustained a gunshot wound to her leg.
Later, 38-year-old Lyondo Ware arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee.
While on the scene, authorities arrested 28-year-old Lataisha Hill and charged her with 2 counts of aggravated assault and 1 count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. A second suspect, 26-year-old Aishah Shahiid, was taken into custody and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault and 2 count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
There were several weapons recovered at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.
