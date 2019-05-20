UPDATE: Third woman arrested in shooting at Augusta Hooters

COURTESY RICHMOND COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
By J. Bryan Randall | May 19, 2019 at 10:16 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 1:06 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - On Tuesday, May 21 a third woman turned herself into the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the shooting the occurred on Sunday May 19 at an Augusta restaurant.

Dechanta Benning, 28-years-old turned herself into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. She is being charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, May 19 around 8:43 p.m. deputies responded to a call at the Hooters Restaurant at 2834 Washington Rd. in reference to a shooting.

At the time of arrival deputies found that a large altercation had occurred in the foyer of the restaurant and at least one person was injured. Thirty-one-year-old Crystal Merriweather sustained a gunshot wound to her leg.

Later, 38-year-old Lyondo Ware arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee.

SHAHIID, Aishah, 26, of Augusta has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime. (RICHMOND COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE)
HILL, Lataisha, 28, of Augusta. She has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime. (RICHMOND COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE)
While on the scene, authorities arrested 28-year-old Lataisha Hill and charged her with 2 counts of aggravated assault and 1 count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. A second suspect, 26-year-old Aishah Shahiid, was taken into custody and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault and 2 count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

The safety and well-being of our guests and employees is always our top priority. Unfortunately, unforeseen incidents do happen. Immediately following the incident on Sunday evening, local authorities arrived on the scene and the restaurant’s general manager closed the location, on Washington Road in Augusta, out of an abundance of caution. Additionally, members of Hooters employee assistance program visited the restaurant today to ensure staff members received appropriate support. We have been in contact with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to offer support for this ongoing investigation, and we again want to thank all the local authorities for their prompt response.
Hooters of America

There were several weapons recovered at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.

