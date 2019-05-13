UPDATE: Warrenton man arrested for shooting death of Quontavious Battle

WARRENTON, GA. (WFXG) - A Warrenton man has been arrested and charged in the May 12 murder of 23-year-old Quontavious Battle.
26-year-old DeMario Wilcher was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the shooting death of Battle.
Wilcher had been incarcerated at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center since May 12 on unrelated charges. Wilcher is currently being held at the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
On Sunday, May 12, Warren County dispatchers received a call around 7:30 p.m. of a subject being shot near the 300 block of Depot St. in Warrenton.
Responding officers and authorities found that 23-year-old Quontavious Battle had been shot.
Officers from the city of Warrenton Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office, Glasscock County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol also responded.
Battle was transported to University Hospital-McDuffie where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Battle’s body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, GA where an autopsy was performed.
The GBI was requested to assist with the investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 706-465-3340 or the GBI at 706-595-2575.
