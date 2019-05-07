UPDATE: Murder suspect Samuel Brown to appear in court Friday

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - 59-year-old Samuel Brown is expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Friday. He is charged in the May 6 murder of 77-year-old Roosevelt Bland.
Brown was arrested May 7 in Jacksonville, FL.
On May 6, Bland was found dead inside his home on the 1400 block of Poplar St. in Augusta.
An investigation revealed that Bland’s vehicle was missing. It was later found in Brunswick, GA. Investigators identified Brown as a suspect and found him in Jacksonville.
Brown lived at the same address as Bland.
