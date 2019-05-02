UPDATE: Third man arrested in connection to case of missing Graniteville man

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WFXG) - According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, a third man has been arrested in connection to the case of 20-year-old Derrick Jai Curry, who has been missing since May 1.
Investigators arrested 17-year-old Christian Louis Eugene Barnwell Tuesday morning, charging him with accessory before the fact to a felony and accessory after the fact to a felony. No other details were available but the investigation is on-going into what the sheriff’s office believes is a death investigation.
This is the third arrest in the case.
20-year-old Derrick Jai Curry of Graniteville was reported missing Wednesday, May 1. He was last seen around the Minit Shop on Augusta Rd. in Warrenville at around 2 p.m.
On Monday, May 13, units from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and Aiken DPS executed search warrants at two homes in New Ellenton.
With supporting information authorities were led to a home in Aiken where Curry was allegedly shot and killed.
The two search warrants were executed at 511 Green St. and 109 Keen Ave, resulting in arrest warrants for 18-year-old Denzell Jackson and 20-year-old Shakel Dixon, both warrants for murder.
Jackson was arrested at his home on Green Street in New Ellenton. Jackson was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center without incident.
Dixon surrendered himself at the Aiken County Detention Center.
If you have any information, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-274-6372. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.
