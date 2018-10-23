Two families displaced, dog severely burned in fire

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - An attic fire burned two families out of their duplex. Columbia County Fire-Rescue got the call around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Heavy smoke and fire was coming from the back of the residence when crews got to Owens Road.
Columbia County Fire-Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Danny Kuhlmann said, “All occupants escaped. One man received a few scrapes and bruises and stuff but every body got out okay.”
Good Samaritans, Andrea Walker and Kyanna Mullen passed by the scene on their lunch break. They told FOX 54 they helped two children who were being thrown out of a window to safety.
Their family pet - Taka - was severely burned and taken to Care more Animal Hospital. At last check, he has been sedated.
For those who lived there, all they could do was stand by as firefighters extinguished the fire that took so much from them - and caused a huge hole in the roof. The Red Cross dispatched a disaster team to assess the situation and help everyone involved.
“One family is from out of town, they’re new to the area, so they’re gonna need a little help," Assistant Fire Chief Kuhlmann said.
Kuhlmann said the duplex appears to be a total loss.
Walker and Mullen are helping, too. They stopped what they were doing and took down the names of people involved, along with what size clothes they need. Below is a list. Donations can be dropped off at the Bed Back & Beyond on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Pkwy.
Women’s Pants size-12/14
Shirt-Large/XL
Shoes- 10
Maternity clothes as the mom is currently pregnant.
Men’s Pants- 38
Shirt-2xl
Shoes-12
2 Toddler Boys/ 6 year old boy
Size- 3t, 5t, 6(kids) Shirts and pants
Shoes- Toddler 8 & 10/ Boys size 13
