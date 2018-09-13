2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship Ticket Information

Augusta National Golf Club (WFXG) - You can be a part of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament.
The online ticket lottery is open until the end of September for the 2019 tournament.
The first two rounds are at Championships Retreat Golf Club in Evans on April 3rd, 4th, and 6th 2019.
The final round being played at Augusta National.
If you would like to apply for online tickets for this event, you must create an account and complete the online application HERE.
Note: Only one application per person or address will be accepted (one per household) and all applicants must be 21 or older.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.