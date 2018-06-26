Shooting in the 300 block of Jehossee Drive in Aiken- victim identified

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Around 6:00 p.m., there was a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Jehossee Drive in Aiken.
The Aiken County Coroner has confirmed 21-year-old Dante Dunbar was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local area hospital. He was transported there by Aiken County EMS. Mr. Dunbar was transported from Jehossee Dr. in Aiken after he was shot multiple times.
The autopsy is scheduled to take place in Newberry, SC tomorrow morning.
Stay with FOX 54 News Now as the story develops.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.