Columbia County School District Job Fair

The Columbia County School District is holding a Job Fair for folks interested in becoming a trained bus driver. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at the Evans Middle School Gymnasium located at 4785 Hereford Farm Road, in Evans.



The public is invited and welcome to attend. Interested applicants should bring their resume and apply on-site in our fully staffed computer lab. Staff members from our Department of Human Resources and the school district’s Department of Transportation will be on hand to provide interested candidates an overview of the job description and answer any questions they may have. All qualified candidates will receive an on-site interview with Director of Transportation Allen Connor.



Minimum requirements to be a bus driver with The Columbia County School District include: 21 years of age or older; must pass the school bus drivers annual physical exam to include drug and alcohol screenings; must have a safe driving record, among others. Qualified candidates will also have positive attitudes and a passion for providing a clean and safe mode of transportation for our students.



Anyone with questions about jobs with The Columbia County School District will have the opportunity to have them answered. A majority of the staff with the Department of Human Resources will be on hand to answer any and all questions about working as a part of the staff, whether as a teacher or a bus driver, or other.



If you want to skip the wait, interested applicants are encouraged to apply online and then submit their resume to amanda.prior@ccboe.net, to arrange an interview on the day of the job fair.



Applicants are encouraged to dress business appropriate as on-site interviews are possible, if qualified. Find a complete job description and application online at www.ccboe.net.

