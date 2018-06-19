Augusta-Richmond county hosting Fourth of July event - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta-Richmond county hosting Fourth of July event

Fireworks (source: Pixabay) Fireworks (source: Pixabay)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Augusta Richmond County Public Library system is set to host a fourth of July fireworks watch party.

The gathering will be on the third-floor terrace of their headquarters, with a view of the fireworks over downtown Augusta.  Admission is $20 per person and includes snacks, dessert and ice cream.

The proceeds from ticket sales benefits Friends of the Augusta Library.

The watch party starts at 8:30p.m. at 823 Tellfair Street in Augusta.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, and you can buy them online, here.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Cyclist dies after crash on Peach Orchard Rd.

    Cyclist dies after crash on Peach Orchard Rd.

    Thursday, June 21 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-06-21 14:30:29 GMT
    (WFXG)(WFXG)

    A cyclist has died after a crash on Peach Orchard Road. Harold Keith, 51 years old of Hephzibah, was involved in a crash on the 3600 block of Peach Orchard Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Slater veered his bicycle into traffic and caused the crash.

    More >>

    A cyclist has died after a crash on Peach Orchard Road. Harold Keith, 51 years old of Hephzibah, was involved in a crash on the 3600 block of Peach Orchard Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Slater veered his bicycle into traffic and caused the crash.

    More >>

  • Tips for working in the heat

    Tips for working in the heat

    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-06-21 13:03:02 GMT
    Tips for working in the heat (source: WFXG)Tips for working in the heat (source: WFXG)

    With the temperatures soaring, the heat can be dangerous and even deadly. According to OSHA, every year thousands of workers become sick from  occupational heat exposure and some even die.

    More >>

    With the temperatures soaring, the heat can be dangerous and even deadly. According to OSHA, every year thousands of workers become sick from  occupational heat exposure and some even die.

    More >>

  • Mayor Davis traveling to Texas to protest family separation at the border

    Mayor Davis traveling to Texas to protest family separation at the border

    Thursday, June 21 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-06-21 11:14:41 GMT
    Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis (Source: File photo / WFXG)Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis (Source: File photo / WFXG)
    Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis (Source: File photo / WFXG)Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis (Source: File photo / WFXG)

    Mayors from all over the United States, including Mayor Hardie Davis of Augusta, will be gathering in Tornillo, TX on Thursday, June 21, to protest the Trump administrations family separation policy for illegal immigrants.

    More >>

    Mayors from all over the United States, including Mayor Hardie Davis of Augusta, will be gathering in Tornillo, TX on Thursday, June 21, to protest the Trump administrations family separation policy for illegal immigrants.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly