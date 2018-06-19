Augusta-Richmond county hosting Fourth of July event

The Augusta Richmond County Public Library system is set to host a fourth of July fireworks watch party.

The gathering will be on the third-floor terrace of their headquarters, with a view of the fireworks over downtown Augusta. Admission is $20 per person and includes snacks, dessert and ice cream.

The proceeds from ticket sales benefits Friends of the Augusta Library.

The watch party starts at 8:30p.m. at 823 Tellfair Street in Augusta.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, and you can buy them online, here.

