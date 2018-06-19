Coroner investigating homicide near downtown Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Coroner investigating homicide near downtown Augusta

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Homicide near downtown Augusta 6/19/18 (WFXG) Homicide near downtown Augusta 6/19/18 (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Coroner's Office is on the scene of a homicide investigation near Downtown Augusta.

The investigation is centered around the intersection of Chestnut Street and Anderson Avenue. Details are limited, but FOX 54 has a crew on its way to the scene and we will update this story when more information becomes available.

  • Cyclist dies after crash on Peach Orchard Rd.

    A cyclist has died after a crash on Peach Orchard Road. Harold Keith, 51 years old of Hephzibah, was involved in a crash on the 3600 block of Peach Orchard Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Slater veered his bicycle into traffic and caused the crash.

  • Tips for working in the heat

    Tips for working in the heat (source: WFXG)Tips for working in the heat (source: WFXG)

    With the temperatures soaring, the heat can be dangerous and even deadly. According to OSHA, every year thousands of workers become sick from  occupational heat exposure and some even die.

  • Mayor Davis traveling to Texas to protest family separation at the border

    Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis (Source: File photo / WFXG)Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis (Source: File photo / WFXG)
    Mayors from all over the United States, including Mayor Hardie Davis of Augusta, will be gathering in Tornillo, TX on Thursday, June 21, to protest the Trump administrations family separation policy for illegal immigrants.

