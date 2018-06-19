Subject sought in Martinez Goodwill theft

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a thief wanted for stealing items from Goodwill.

On Sunday, June 17, at around 10 p.m., the subject pictured in this article pulled up to the Goodwill on Washington Road and loaded items left on the property into their vehicle.

If you are able to identify this subject, please contact Inv. Tyler Bultman at 706-541-1044.

