Subject sought in Martinez Goodwill theft - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Subject sought in Martinez Goodwill theft

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Goodwill theft subject 6/17/18 (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a thief wanted for stealing items from Goodwill.

On Sunday, June 17, at around 10 p.m., the subject pictured in this article pulled up to the Goodwill on Washington Road and loaded items left on the property into their vehicle.

If you are able to identify this subject, please contact Inv. Tyler Bultman at 706-541-1044.

