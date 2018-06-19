Businesses learn more about military families moving to the CSRA

A cyclist has died after a crash on Peach Orchard Road. Harold Keith, 51 years old of Hephzibah, was involved in a crash on the 3600 block of Peach Orchard Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Slater veered his bicycle into traffic and caused the crash.More >>
A cyclist has died after a crash on Peach Orchard Road. Harold Keith, 51 years old of Hephzibah, was involved in a crash on the 3600 block of Peach Orchard Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Slater veered his bicycle into traffic and caused the crash.More >>
With the temperatures soaring, the heat can be dangerous and even deadly. According to OSHA, every year thousands of workers become sick from occupational heat exposure and some even die.More >>
With the temperatures soaring, the heat can be dangerous and even deadly. According to OSHA, every year thousands of workers become sick from occupational heat exposure and some even die.More >>
Mayors from all over the United States, including Mayor Hardie Davis of Augusta, will be gathering in Tornillo, TX on Thursday, June 21, to protest the Trump administrations family separation policy for illegal immigrants.More >>
Mayors from all over the United States, including Mayor Hardie Davis of Augusta, will be gathering in Tornillo, TX on Thursday, June 21, to protest the Trump administrations family separation policy for illegal immigrants.More >>
The John C Calhoun name change has been a topic of conversation in the Richmond County Commission for the past year. District 1 Commissioner Bill Fennoy put it on the agenda several times but each time it was denied by the full commission. "It isn't going to be no better whoever it changes because the damage is already done just like I said, It isn't going to be no better," says Jinnie Turner. The John C. Calhoun Expressway. For the past year, it's be...More >>
The John C Calhoun name change has been a topic of conversation in the Richmond County Commission for the past year. District 1 Commissioner Bill Fennoy put it on the agenda several times but each time it was denied by the full commission. "It isn't going to be no better whoever it changes because the damage is already done just like I said, It isn't going to be no better," says Jinnie Turner. The John C. Calhoun Expressway. For the past year, it's be...More >>
As many know Grovetown is building a Wastewater Treatment Plant that is already under construction. Citizens have already seen an increase in their water bill because of it. The City of Grovetown has a loan payment of twenty-four million dollars for the plant and they are looking to residents to pay up.More >>
As many know Grovetown is building a Wastewater Treatment Plant that is already under construction. Citizens have already seen an increase in their water bill because of it. The City of Grovetown has a loan payment of twenty-four million dollars for the plant and they are looking to residents to pay up.More >>