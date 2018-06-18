Devante Malik Garnett is wanted

An ambitious House GOP immigration overhaul is teetering ahead of voting.More >>
The mash-up of President Trump and a crying child makes the immigration debate personal.
A cyclist has died after a crash on Peach Orchard Road. Harold Keith, 51 years old of Hephzibah, was involved in a crash on the 3600 block of Peach Orchard Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Slater veered his bicycle into traffic and caused the crash.
Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was shot dead on June 18 outside of a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, FL.
A journalist who wrote about the history of concentration camps said the detention centers qualify.
