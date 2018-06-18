Devante Malik Garnett is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office for a shooting, he is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: RCSO)

Devante Malik Garnett is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

He is 18 years old with black hair and brown eyes.

Garnett is wanted for a shooting that occurred on the 2900 Block of Wakefield Ct. Hephzibah on June 13.

Garnett should be considered armed and dangerous. Warrants are on file.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. George Meyers, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

(706) 821-1097 or 821-1080

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.