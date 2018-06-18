Department of Energy files appeal to continue termination of MOX Project

The U.S. Department of Energy filed an appeal to continue with the termination of the MOX Facility. A judge in South Carolina issued a preliminary injunction to continue the daily operations back on June 7th.

If you ask Savannah River Site Watch Director Tom Clements his take on the status of the MOX Project, he says the focus at this point should be the workers.

"I just don't think there's any way it's viable and workers need to brace themselves that it's probably inevitable that the project is going to be terminated and probably shut down," says Clements.

The construction for the facility started back in 2007. It has seen its share of complications, but this is an outcome not many expected. "According to D.O.E, it's far below 50% complete, over $7 billion dollars spent," explains Clements.

This past Friday, the Department of Energy filed an appeal against the state of South Carolina to continue with the termination of this "failed project."

Clements sees it not continuing especially with the D.O.E saying more than $7 billion dollars is needed to finish it. The target date now is closer to 2050.

"The level of funding right now is $340 million dollars a year. It looks like Congress is going to eliminate the construction or reduce to $220 million dollars a year," says Clements.

With a push from state lawmakers to not terminate the construction and now the recent appeal from the D.O.E, there doesn't appear to be an end in sight.

"There's going to be a bunch more legal maneuvers before we find out exactly what happens in the court system with this project," says Clements.

He says he hopes the D.O.E gives workers a severance package and a new job. In terms of the MOX Facility, the National Nuclear Security Administration last month proposed the facility be used for creating plutonium pits.

