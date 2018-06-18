Augusta Fire Department holds first Fire Explorer Program interest meeting

An interest meeting for Augusta's first Fire Explorer Program is happening next week.

It's an early opportunity for children to know if this is a job they'll like in the future.

There will be a live vehicle fire demonstration, fire trucks and the first 100 people will get free food.

The fire department is looking for girls and boys between 14 and 20 to apply.

"It gives them a first-hand look, they'll be able to participate in ride-alongs, participate in community service events, give them the opportunity to be out in the community and be able to operate somewhat in a firefighter type of atmosphere," said Michael Meyers, Augusta Fire Department spokesperson.

If you're interested, meet the firefighters next Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at the fire department headquarters located at 3117 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, Georgia 30906.

