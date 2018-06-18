Tips to find the best summer camp for kids (WFXG)

Summer is almost here, and many parents are looking for summer camps for their kids.

It is important to pick one that is safe.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning says parents need to start looking for summer camps as early as possible for many reasons; the most important is getting the camp verified.

Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning urge parents to verify camps through the website www.qualityrated.org to see if the camp is either licensed or exempt from licensing.

Parents can even speak with a camp referral specialist before making a final decision by calling 1-877-ALL-GA-KIDS (877-255-4254) Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

By beginning early, a decision will not be made in a hurry and parents are able to find camps that fit their budget; even receive a discount.

Researching camps early to find reviews of the camp and speaking with organizers multiple times before enrollment is best.

The United States Attorney's Office says all camp organizers and parents need to know that all children are welcome especially those with disabilities because it is the law.

The United States Attorney's Office sent a flyer to hundreds of summer camps reminding them of their responsibilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Under the act, summer camps both private and those run by municipalities must make accommodations to enable campers with disabilities in order for them to fully participate in programs and activities.

This means that camps must evaluate each child based on individual needs and camp staff must be trained to meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Camps must also pay the cost of any modification necessary for disabled children. Parents with disabled children are not to be charged an additional fee beyond the set enrollment cost.

