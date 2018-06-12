Theft of construction materials from a construction site - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Theft of construction materials from a construction site

By Sarah Bursey, Digital Content Producer
Suspect 1, wanted for theft of construction materials (Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Suspect 1, wanted for theft of construction materials (Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
Suspect 2, wanted for theft of construction materials (Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Suspect 2, wanted for theft of construction materials (Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
Vechicle used in theft of construction materials from a construction site (Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Vechicle used in theft of construction materials from a construction site (Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

On Monday, June 11th between 2:35 a.m and 4:17 p.m., two individuals and their vehicle were involved in the theft of construction materials from a construction site located off of Fury's Ferry Rd. 

Any information about the suspects, please call Investigator Robbie Ellis at 706-541-1044 or 706-541-2800.

