Vechicle used in theft of construction materials from a construction site (Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, June 11th between 2:35 a.m and 4:17 p.m., two individuals and their vehicle were involved in the theft of construction materials from a construction site located off of Fury's Ferry Rd.

Any information about the suspects, please call Investigator Robbie Ellis at 706-541-1044 or 706-541-2800.

