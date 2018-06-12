As the temperatures rise, so do the number of pedestrians

As the weather starts to heat up more pedestrians are expected to be out. Richmond County Sheriff's Office has some advice on staying safe if you're be out this summer. Several pedestrians have been struck already this year.More >>
On Tuesday, June 12, voters in South Carolina headed to the polls to decide which candidates will go on to the General Election in November.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify the suspect pictured above. The suspects are wanted for shoplifting grocery items from the Walmart in Grovetown.More >>
A relic of the past is still going strong today. The Sno-Cap’s brush with fame Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. on FOX 54 News Now.More >>
On June 12, voters in South Carolina head to the polls for the primaries. City leaders in Aiken say it is important for each voter to do their homework before arriving to the polls. First, deciding which primary they will be voting in.More >>
