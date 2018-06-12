'Suspicious Death' on Fir Street ruled a Homicide

On Monday, FOX 54 told you that the Aiken County Sheriff's Office was investigating a suspicious death of Melissa Clary at 450 Fir Street in North Augusta.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office confirmed that the autopsy of Melissa Clary showed that she died from blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation. The manner of Clary's death has been ruled a homicide.
Neighbors of Clary commented that the neighborhood is usually a quiet one, and incidences like this one are not common.
See the original story details here.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
The fate of the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a massive media deal opposed by the government that could shape how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies, rests in the hands of a federal judge.More >>
The fate of the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a massive media deal opposed by the government that could shape how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies, rests in the hands of a federal judge.More >>
Authorities are looking for answers after a mother of five was found dead in a parking lot, her body stuffed in a wooden box.More >>
Authorities are looking for answers after a mother of five was found dead in a parking lot, her body stuffed in a wooden box.More >>
As the weather starts to heat up more pedestrians are expected to be out. Richmond County Sheriff's Office has some advice on staying safe if you're be out this summer. Several pedestrians have been struck already this year.More >>
As the weather starts to heat up more pedestrians are expected to be out. Richmond County Sheriff's Office has some advice on staying safe if you're be out this summer. Several pedestrians have been struck already this year.More >>