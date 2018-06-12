'Suspicious Death' on Fir Street ruled a Homicide

On Monday, FOX 54 told you that the Aiken County Sheriff's Office was investigating a suspicious death of Melissa Clary at 450 Fir Street in North Augusta.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office confirmed that the autopsy of Melissa Clary showed that she died from blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation. The manner of Clary's death has been ruled a homicide.

Neighbors of Clary commented that the neighborhood is usually a quiet one, and incidences like this one are not common.

