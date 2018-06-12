People & Places with Pierce: Sno-Cap Drive In

The fate of the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a massive media deal opposed by the government that could shape how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies, rests in the hands of a federal judge.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
Authorities are looking for answers after a mother of five was found dead in a parking lot, her body stuffed in a wooden box.More >>
As the weather starts to heat up more pedestrians are expected to be out. Richmond County Sheriff's Office has some advice on staying safe if you're be out this summer. Several pedestrians have been struck already this year.More >>
A relic of the past is still going strong today. The Sno-Cap’s brush with fame Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. on FOX 54 News Now.More >>
Burke County, Georgia is farm country. Dairy farm country to be exact. And there's one family determined to do things their way. Jimmy Franks, owner of Southern Swiss Dairy in Waynesboro says: "The farm is Frank's Farm but our processing end of it is Southern Swiss Dairy."More >>
Along Main Street in downtown Edgefield, one man proudly displays his life’s work.More >>
Brey Sloan, owner and brewer at Riverwatch Brewery says: “Riverwatch Brewery got started really about 7 years ago in Burma in southeast Asia.” That’s a far cry from Augusta, Georgia. But there’s a story behind that.More >>
In a quiet Aiken County neighborhood, one woman wages war. Jill Brown, Graniteville resident and creator of DooDooJuice says: “I don’t know. Just this idea of toilet odor spray came to me.”More >>
Happy is just a way to get people to smile,” said Leonard “Porkchop” Zimmerman, creator of the Happy Project. If you take a walk through downtown Augusta, it’s hard to miss it. “The whole Happy Project started in 2012," said Zimmerman.More >>
