Several suspects wanted for grocery shoplifting in Grovetown

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify the suspect pictured above.

The suspects are wanted for shoplifting grocery items from the Walmart in Grovetown.

If you know who the suspect are or have any info on their whereabouts, the sheriff’s office asks you to contact investigator Tyler Bultman at (706)541-1044 or email him at jbultman@columbiacountyso.org.

