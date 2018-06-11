Billboard for Reality Winner pops up on Washington Road - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Billboard for Reality Winner pops up on Washington Road

Reality Winner (source: Reality Winner / Facebook) Reality Winner (source: Reality Winner / Facebook)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A new billboard in support of Reality Winner has popped up on Washington Road.

The billboard reads, "Veteran, Reality Winners, jailed one year, no bail, no trial, for exposing threats to U.S. elections? #Justice4Reality"

Winner has been in jail since June of 2017 for allegedly leaking classified documents.

She is currently being held in the Lincoln County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • As the temperatures rise, so do the number of pedestrians

    As the temperatures rise, so do the number of pedestrians

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:51 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:51:13 GMT
    Several pedestrians have been struck already this year. Officials say it will only get worse now that the season is changing (Source: WFXGSeveral pedestrians have been struck already this year. Officials say it will only get worse now that the season is changing (Source: WFXG
    Several pedestrians have been struck already this year. Officials say it will only get worse now that the season is changing (Source: WFXGSeveral pedestrians have been struck already this year. Officials say it will only get worse now that the season is changing (Source: WFXG

    As the weather starts to heat up more pedestrians are expected to be out. Richmond County Sheriff's Office has some advice on staying safe if you're be out this summer. Several pedestrians have been struck already this year. 

    More >>

    As the weather starts to heat up more pedestrians are expected to be out. Richmond County Sheriff's Office has some advice on staying safe if you're be out this summer. Several pedestrians have been struck already this year. 

    More >>

  • South Carolina Primary Election 6/12/18

    South Carolina Primary Election 6/12/18

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:54 PM EDT2018-06-12 22:54:14 GMT
    SC voters head to the polls today (WFXG)SC voters head to the polls today (WFXG)
    SC voters head to the polls today (WFXG)SC voters head to the polls today (WFXG)

    On Tuesday, June 12, voters in South Carolina headed to the polls to decide which candidates will go on to the General Election in November.

    More >>

    On Tuesday, June 12, voters in South Carolina headed to the polls to decide which candidates will go on to the General Election in November.

    More >>

  • Several suspects wanted for grocery shoplifting in Grovetown

    Several suspects wanted for grocery shoplifting in Grovetown

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-06-12 21:28:51 GMT
    Suspect wanted for shoplifting at Walmart (Columbia County Sheriff's Office)Suspect wanted for shoplifting at Walmart (Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

    The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify the suspect pictured above. The suspects are wanted for shoplifting grocery items from the Walmart in Grovetown.

    More >>

    The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify the suspect pictured above. The suspects are wanted for shoplifting grocery items from the Walmart in Grovetown.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly