Billboard for Reality Winner pops up on Washington Road

A new billboard in support of Reality Winner has popped up on Washington Road.

The billboard reads, "Veteran, Reality Winners, jailed one year, no bail, no trial, for exposing threats to U.S. elections? #Justice4Reality"

Winner has been in jail since June of 2017 for allegedly leaking classified documents.

She is currently being held in the Lincoln County Jail.

