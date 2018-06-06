Pay to park in downtown Augusta? It could be the reality soon

Paying to park has been a topic of debate for years between Augusta – Richmond County Commissioners, but still no plans have been approved.

That could possibly change soon.

Seve Adigon has called Augusta his home for more than a year now, noting the major difference between the Garden City and Atlanta is parking downtown.

"Our plan is that- a plan of action that can be initiated today and generate revenue for the city immediately," says Adigon.

On Tuesday, Adigon brought forward a concept for adding parking meters in the downtown area. He isn't the first to do so, several different parties have brought this up over the past ten years but nothing materialized and Adigon says the city missed out big.

"Had the city invested in creating a paid parking plan of some sorts after the initial survey of 2004, using the conservative model we've created the city could have generated more than $9 million dollars in passive revenue from paid parking alone," he explains.

Adigon tells FOX 54 he couldn't discuss his full plan as it still needs to be approved by a separate committee before the full commission gets a vote but says the starting rate would be between $1 to $2. Even with that price, one resident says he's skeptical.

"We're coming there, we haven't gotten there yet," says Jack Minor.

Minor says he understands nearby cities implementing parking meter plans because of growth but doesn't believe Augusta fits that description yet. "Big thing is demand, they got the demand to be there in the case of Columbia."

While the city continues to grow, the clock could be potentially ticking its final moments for free parking downtown.

"Everyone pays for parking, there is no such thing as free parking, somebody is going to pay for it one way or the other. Normally cities that aren't paying for it, they will have to find revenue from somewhere else to accommodate that," says Adigon.

He goes on to say he hopes the plan can be presented in front of city leaders by the end of summer or early fall.

