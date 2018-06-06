High 5 4 Kids: Genesis Reyes

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

The family was expecting money from the bank but not the $1 million check they received.

The family was expecting money from the bank but not the $1 million check they received. (Source: Gabriel family/WSOC/CNN)

There has been a big buzz going around the CSRA about the film "Mule". It is a Clint Eastwood film and since he is in town directing residents could run in to him around Augusta. This film is bringing more exposure to the area.

The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail.

The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

High Five For Kids highlights all kinds of inspirational children. This week we’re shining the spotlight on a teenager who’s already in the social media spotlight.

Genesis Reyes has a medical condition that causes her to constantly battle tumors… but she is not alone in her fight.

Those at her school and community are standing behind her. They surprised her before surgery, and as FOX 54’s Stephanie Lopez shows us in this week’s High Five For Kids… video of that surprise has reached more than 42 hundred people on Facebook.

Since birth, Genesis Reyes has battled an aggressive, incurable condition. At 15 years-old -- she’s had a surgery every year of her life.

As a tumor on her head grew aggressively, she faced another major surgery… one that would take her eye and part of her skull. The odds?

"50-50 as in it could work, it couldn’t work – she needed a 100% blood transfusion... The odds were, you're risking your child’s life for this," commented Gisel Elsheikh, Genesis's mom.

But Genesis is fighter – an A-B honor roll student, rising above the odds of a developmental disability.

Her mother sees her daughter’s strength every day, and wanted Genesis to see it too – so she secretly designed shirts for others to purchase as a show of support... reading, “Her fight is my fight.” More than 300 people answered her mother’s battle call.

Dozens joined in on social media as teachers and students at Grovetown High School wore the shirt on the same day. Her best friend capturing it all on the Facebook video that’s reached thousands, to show Genesis - she isn’t alone.

Jadyn Gleason said, "She’s my best friend. I don’t care what people say about her, and I don’t care how people look at her – at the end of the day were all the same on the inside."

The teen’s smile – glowing – a precious sight in her mother’s eyes, after 3 teams of doctors operated for almost 7 hours last week.

Genesis's mom remembers, "She made it out and I was told through the ICU nurses that on her way out of the operating room she was talking… She was talking so we were very happy and emotional about that."

Another battle won.

"She fought, and she fought hard through that!… And I think it was just to support that really got her through, the prayers and the support."

Our "High Five For Kids" segment features children who are shining brightly in our community, kids who do good for others -compete to be the best- or provide inspiration for their peers. If you’d like to nominate a child, send us an email to enews@wfxg.com.

If you’d like to support Genesis you can buy one of the shirts, with a portion of the proceeds going to neurofibromatosis research, here.

