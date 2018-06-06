Grovetown Starbucks designated as a Military Family Store - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Grovetown Starbucks designated as a Military Family Store

By Jasmine Anderson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

Starbucks on Meridian Drive in Grovetown got an important distinction Wednesday. It was designated as a Military Family Store.

That's because it is based near Fort Gordon and is focused on hiring and honoring members of the military, and their spouses.

Store managers say today, and every other day, is more than just a cup of coffee.

"Military life to civilian life is difficult. Even being in the military, being a spouse, is difficult. So to have that place to come and be able to sit down, relax and share a cup of coffee with friends is always great," said Dimitri Allmond, veteran and store manager of a Starbucks in Aiken, South Carolina.

In addition, Starbucks donated $10,000 to Fort Gordon's Local United Services Organizations, Incorporated (USO). Tuesday, the company donated $10,000 to Fort Stewart's USO in Hinesville, Georgia.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:38:31 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:32:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

  • Pay to park in downtown Augusta? It could be the reality soon

    Pay to park in downtown Augusta? It could be the reality soon

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:27:48 GMT

    Paying to park has been a topic of debate for years between Augusta – Richmond County Commissioners, but still no plan has been approved.  That could possibly change soon.  Seve Adigon has called Augusta his home for more than a year now, noting the major difference between the Garden City and Atlanta is parking downtown.  "Our plan is that, a plan of action that can be initiated today and generate revenue for the city immediately," says Adigon. ...

    More >>

    Paying to park has been a topic of debate for years between Augusta – Richmond County Commissioners, but still no plan has been approved.  That could possibly change soon.  Seve Adigon has called Augusta his home for more than a year now, noting the major difference between the Garden City and Atlanta is parking downtown.  "Our plan is that, a plan of action that can be initiated today and generate revenue for the city immediately," says Adigon. ...

    More >>

  • Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:23:48 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:14 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:14:34 GMT
    Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly