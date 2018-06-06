Grovetown Starbucks designated as a Military Family Store

Starbucks on Meridian Drive in Grovetown got an important distinction Wednesday. It was designated as a Military Family Store.

That's because it is based near Fort Gordon and is focused on hiring and honoring members of the military, and their spouses.

Store managers say today, and every other day, is more than just a cup of coffee.

"Military life to civilian life is difficult. Even being in the military, being a spouse, is difficult. So to have that place to come and be able to sit down, relax and share a cup of coffee with friends is always great," said Dimitri Allmond, veteran and store manager of a Starbucks in Aiken, South Carolina.

In addition, Starbucks donated $10,000 to Fort Gordon's Local United Services Organizations, Incorporated (USO). Tuesday, the company donated $10,000 to Fort Stewart's USO in Hinesville, Georgia.

