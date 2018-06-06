Augusta Utilities to reissue bills in cycles 9, 10 and 11

Some bills in cycles 9, 10, and 11 were overcharged. Augusta Utilities will reissue bills. (Source: Augusta Utilities)

Some Augusta Utilities bills in cycle 9, 10, and 11 were billed with an incorrect base charge.

The incorrect bills were overcharged by $9 to $11. Affected account numbers begin with 9, 10, or 11, although not all bills in these cycles are incorrect.

The following areas of these accounts include Belair Road, Montclair Place, Summergate, Hillcreek, Aumond Place, Elderberry, Bedford Heights, County Club Hills Vista, Brynwood, Kennelworth. Windsor Forest, and Waverly.

Augusta Utilities have said that steps have been taken to prevent this error from happening again. They will reissue all bills in cycles 9,10, and 11.

If you have already paid an incorrect bill, your account will be credited the amount you overpaid.

If you have questions about your account, please contact Augusta Utilities at 706-821-1851.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.