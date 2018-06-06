Grovetown man is missing with beginning stages of dementia

Lee Roy Townsend is missing from his Grovetown home with the beginning stages of dementia (Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

Lee Roy Townsend is missing. He has the beginning stages of dementia and is described as a 77-year-old black male.

Towsend was last seen on June 4th at 203 Seaton Avenue in Grovetown, GA.

He left his home driving a Maroon 2016 Kia Optima LX with a Georgia license plate PLX4323.

Please contact Investigator Teresa Lab with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800 if you have seen him or make contact with him.

