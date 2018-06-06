Grovetown man is missing with beginning stages of dementia - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Grovetown man is missing with beginning stages of dementia

By Sarah Bursey, Digital Content Producer
Lee Roy Townsend is missing from his Grovetown home with the beginning stages of dementia (Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Lee Roy Townsend is missing from his Grovetown home with the beginning stages of dementia (Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

Lee Roy Townsend is missing. He has the beginning stages of dementia and is described as a 77-year-old black male. 

Towsend was last seen on June 4th at 203 Seaton Avenue in Grovetown, GA. 

He left his home driving a Maroon 2016 Kia Optima LX with a Georgia license plate PLX4323. 

Please contact Investigator Teresa Lab with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800 if you have seen him or make contact with him. 

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved. 

