Celebrate Dad at The Partridge Inn

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the great dads in the CSRA, you can come out to The Partridge Inn for their annual Father’s Day Brunch. The traditional feast will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., with the last seating at 1 p.m., on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17. Guests can enjoy their brunch in the historic surroundings of The P.I. Bar & Grill or on the beloved Verandah, a long-standing favorite of Augustans for outdoor dining. The cost of the meal is $29.99 per adult, $16.99 for children ages six -12, and free for children who are three-five years old. For reservations or more information, contact The P.I. Bar & Grill at (706) 737-8888, ext. 7810.



Entrées and sides include P.I.’s Famous Fried Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Three-Cheese Mac & Cheese, Chicken Sausage, Baked Beans, Loaded Twice Baked Potato, Grits, Garlic Green Beans, Creamed Spinach and an assortment of breads and rolls.



The Partridge Inn is known for its distinctly southern details, including beautiful verandahs, classic columns, stately magnolia trees, and unparalleled personal service.