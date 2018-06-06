Celebrate Dad at The Partridge Inn

Paying to park has been a topic of debate for years between Augusta – Richmond County Commissioners, but still no plan has been approved. That could possibly change soon. Seve Adigon has called Augusta his home for more than a year now, noting the major difference between the Garden City and Atlanta is parking downtown. "Our plan is that, a plan of action that can be initiated today and generate revenue for the city immediately," says Adigon. ...More >>
Burke County, Georgia is farm country. Dairy farm country to be exact. And there's one family determined to do things their way. Jimmy Franks, owner of Southern Swiss Dairy in Waynesboro says: "The farm is Frank's Farm but our processing end of it is Southern Swiss Dairy."More >>
If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the great dads in the CSRA, you can come out to The Partridge Inn for their annual Father’s Day Brunch.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help with information about a hit and run that happened in Aiken County over the weekend. The collision happened Saturday, June 2 at around 10:15 p.m. on Old Aiken Road just outside of North Augusta.More >>
There has been a big buzz going around the CSRA about the film "Mule". It is a Clint Eastwood film and since he is in town directing residents could run in to him around Augusta.More >>
