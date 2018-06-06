Clint Eastwood films movie in Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Clint Eastwood films movie in Augusta

Clint Eastwood movie "Mule" filming in Augusta (WFXG) Clint Eastwood movie "Mule" filming in Augusta (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

There has been a big buzz going around the CSRA about the film "Mule". It is a Clint Eastwood film and since he is in town directing residents could run into him around Augusta. This film is bringing more exposure to the area. Augusta has been known as the home of James Brown, Masters, and now the home of a Clint Eastwood film. The crew has been filming throughout the city including the Dayspring Church and Broad Street.

There has been a lot of people gathering downtown to watch some of the filming. Augusta resident Sam Coles was downtown taking pictures of the film crew outside of the First Community Bank on Broad Street. He was hoping to see Eastwood and has been practicing on what he will say if they meet. "Hey Clint! What am I suppose to say? He doesn't know me from Adam but the world knows him so I'll be off in the distance and might get lucky and say 'hey, come over here'. "

Coles has lived in Augusta since 1999 and he applied to be an extra for the film after seeing the application on Facebook. "I got the information on it and printed it out. . . and I had the right information for different parts and still got disappointed – after I did my homework."

Cole says even though he did not get a call back, he is very excited to see the film on the big screen someday.

The film will continue through out the week along Broad Street and other areas in Augusta.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Pay to park in downtown Augusta? It could be the reality soon

    Pay to park in downtown Augusta? It could be the reality soon

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:27:48 GMT

    Paying to park has been a topic of debate for years between Augusta – Richmond County Commissioners, but still no plan has been approved.  That could possibly change soon.  Seve Adigon has called Augusta his home for more than a year now, noting the major difference between the Garden City and Atlanta is parking downtown.  "Our plan is that, a plan of action that can be initiated today and generate revenue for the city immediately," says Adigon. ...

    More >>

    Paying to park has been a topic of debate for years between Augusta – Richmond County Commissioners, but still no plan has been approved.  That could possibly change soon.  Seve Adigon has called Augusta his home for more than a year now, noting the major difference between the Garden City and Atlanta is parking downtown.  "Our plan is that, a plan of action that can be initiated today and generate revenue for the city immediately," says Adigon. ...

    More >>

  • People & Places with Pierce: Southern Swiss Dairy

    People & Places with Pierce: Southern Swiss Dairy

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:38:35 GMT
    People & Places with Pierce: Southern Swiss Dairy (WFXG)People & Places with Pierce: Southern Swiss Dairy (WFXG)

    Burke County, Georgia is farm country. Dairy farm country to be exact. And there's one family determined to do things their way. Jimmy Franks, owner of Southern Swiss Dairy in Waynesboro says: "The farm is Frank's Farm but our processing end of it is Southern Swiss Dairy."

    More >>

    Burke County, Georgia is farm country. Dairy farm country to be exact. And there's one family determined to do things their way. Jimmy Franks, owner of Southern Swiss Dairy in Waynesboro says: "The farm is Frank's Farm but our processing end of it is Southern Swiss Dairy."

    More >>

  • Celebrate Dad at The Partridge Inn

    Celebrate Dad at The Partridge Inn

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-06-06 15:47:55 GMT
    (Source: File photo / WFXG)(Source: File photo / WFXG)
    (Source: File photo / WFXG)(Source: File photo / WFXG)

    If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the great dads in the CSRA, you can come out to The Partridge Inn for their annual Father’s Day Brunch.

    More >>

    If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the great dads in the CSRA, you can come out to The Partridge Inn for their annual Father’s Day Brunch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly