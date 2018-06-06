Man shot on Peachtree Street in Wrens - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man shot on Peachtree Street in Wrens

(Source: Ashley Edlund / WFXG) (Source: Ashley Edlund / WFXG)
WRENS, GA (WFXG) -

A man is recovering after getting shot Tuesday night in Wrens.

The police chief tells FOX 54 the man went to a home on Peachtree Street around 10 p.m. and started pounding on the door.

When the homeowner answered, the chief says the two got into a fight, and the homeowner shot the man.

The man reportedly was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now deciding if the homeowner will face charges.

