People & Places with Pierce: Southern Swiss Dairy

Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.More >>
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>
Paying to park has been a topic of debate for years between Augusta – Richmond County Commissioners, but still no plan has been approved. That could possibly change soon. Seve Adigon has called Augusta his home for more than a year now, noting the major difference between the Garden City and Atlanta is parking downtown. "Our plan is that, a plan of action that can be initiated today and generate revenue for the city immediately," says Adigon. ...More >>
When the car couldn't move anymore, a man got out and began stomping and kicking the blue SUV.More >>
Burke County, Georgia is farm country. Dairy farm country to be exact. And there's one family determined to do things their way. Jimmy Franks, owner of Southern Swiss Dairy in Waynesboro says: "The farm is Frank's Farm but our processing end of it is Southern Swiss Dairy."More >>
David Long, vice president of operations and marketing at Carolina Moon Distillery says: "We're different from anything else you've ever seen. I can promise you that." And they're different from anywhere else in the square.More >>
Along Main Street in downtown Edgefield, one man proudly displays his life’s work.More >>
Brey Sloan, owner and brewer at Riverwatch Brewery says: “Riverwatch Brewery got started really about 7 years ago in Burma in southeast Asia.” That’s a far cry from Augusta, Georgia. But there’s a story behind that.More >>
In a quiet Aiken County neighborhood, one woman wages war. Jill Brown, Graniteville resident and creator of DooDooJuice says: “I don’t know. Just this idea of toilet odor spray came to me.”More >>
Happy is just a way to get people to smile,” said Leonard “Porkchop” Zimmerman, creator of the Happy Project. If you take a walk through downtown Augusta, it’s hard to miss it. “The whole Happy Project started in 2012," said Zimmerman.More >>
