Suspect vehicle sought in Aiken Co. hit-and-run - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspect vehicle sought in Aiken Co. hit-and-run

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Example photo of vehicle involved in Old Aiken Rd. hit-and-run. This is representation, not the actual vehicle involved. (source: SC Highway Patrol) Example photo of vehicle involved in Old Aiken Rd. hit-and-run. This is representation, not the actual vehicle involved. (source: SC Highway Patrol)
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help with information about a hit and run that happened in Aiken County over the weekend.

The collision happened Saturday, June 2 at around 10:15 p.m. on Old Aiken Road just outside of North Augusta. According to Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be a 2000-2005 Ford Explorer, possibly with damage to the front passenger side.

If you have any information about the collision, contact Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1507.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Pay to park in downtown Augusta? It could be the reality soon

    Pay to park in downtown Augusta? It could be the reality soon

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:27:48 GMT

    Paying to park has been a topic of debate for years between Augusta – Richmond County Commissioners, but still no plan has been approved.  That could possibly change soon.  Seve Adigon has called Augusta his home for more than a year now, noting the major difference between the Garden City and Atlanta is parking downtown.  "Our plan is that, a plan of action that can be initiated today and generate revenue for the city immediately," says Adigon. ...

    More >>

    Paying to park has been a topic of debate for years between Augusta – Richmond County Commissioners, but still no plan has been approved.  That could possibly change soon.  Seve Adigon has called Augusta his home for more than a year now, noting the major difference between the Garden City and Atlanta is parking downtown.  "Our plan is that, a plan of action that can be initiated today and generate revenue for the city immediately," says Adigon. ...

    More >>

  • People & Places with Pierce: Southern Swiss Dairy

    People & Places with Pierce: Southern Swiss Dairy

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:38:35 GMT
    People & Places with Pierce: Southern Swiss Dairy (WFXG)People & Places with Pierce: Southern Swiss Dairy (WFXG)

    Burke County, Georgia is farm country. Dairy farm country to be exact. And there's one family determined to do things their way. Jimmy Franks, owner of Southern Swiss Dairy in Waynesboro says: "The farm is Frank's Farm but our processing end of it is Southern Swiss Dairy."

    More >>

    Burke County, Georgia is farm country. Dairy farm country to be exact. And there's one family determined to do things their way. Jimmy Franks, owner of Southern Swiss Dairy in Waynesboro says: "The farm is Frank's Farm but our processing end of it is Southern Swiss Dairy."

    More >>

  • Celebrate Dad at The Partridge Inn

    Celebrate Dad at The Partridge Inn

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-06-06 15:47:55 GMT
    (Source: File photo / WFXG)(Source: File photo / WFXG)
    (Source: File photo / WFXG)(Source: File photo / WFXG)

    If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the great dads in the CSRA, you can come out to The Partridge Inn for their annual Father’s Day Brunch.

    More >>

    If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the great dads in the CSRA, you can come out to The Partridge Inn for their annual Father’s Day Brunch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly