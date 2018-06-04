Suspect vehicle sought in Aiken Co. hit-and-run

Example photo of vehicle involved in Old Aiken Rd. hit-and-run. This is representation, not the actual vehicle involved. (source: SC Highway Patrol)

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help with information about a hit and run that happened in Aiken County over the weekend.

The collision happened Saturday, June 2 at around 10:15 p.m. on Old Aiken Road just outside of North Augusta. According to Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be a 2000-2005 Ford Explorer, possibly with damage to the front passenger side.

If you have any information about the collision, contact Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1507.

